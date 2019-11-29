US says Iraqi leaders must address grievances after PM quits

The United States called Friday on Iraqi leaders to address "legitimate grievances" of protesters including corruption after the embattled prime minister announced his resignation. "We share the protesters' legitimate concerns," a State Department spokeswoman said.

"We continue to urge the government of Iraq to advance the reforms demanded by the people, including those that address unemployment, corruption, and electoral reform," she said, without commenting directly on Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi's decision to quit.

