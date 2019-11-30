International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Facebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:04 IST
UPDATE 2-Facebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law

Facebook said on Saturday it had issued a correction notice on a user's post at the request of the Singapore government, but called for a measured approach to the implementation of a new "fake news" law in the city-state. "Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information," said the notice, which is visible only to Singapore users.

The correction label was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text. The Singapore government said on Friday it had instructed Facebook "to publish a correction notice" on a Nov. 23 post which contained accusations about the arrest of a supposed whistleblower and election rigging.

Singapore, which is expected to call a general elections within months, said the allegations were "false" and "scurrilous" and initially ordered user Alex Tan, who runs the States Times Review blog, to issue the correction notice on the post. Tan, who does not live in Singapore and says he is an Australian citizen, refused and authorities said he is now under investigation. Reuters could not immediately reach Tan for comment.

"As required by Singapore law, Facebook applied a label to these posts, which were determined by the Singapore government to contain false information," a spokesman for Facebook said in an emailed statement. "As it is early days of the law coming into effect, we hope the Singapore government's assurances that it will not impact free expression will lead to a measured and transparent approach to implementation."

Some Singapore users however said that they could not see the correction notice. Facebook could not immediately explain why the notice was unavailable to some users. Facebook often blocks content that governments allege violate local laws, with nearly 18,000 cases globally in the year to June, according to the company's "transparency report."

Two years in the making and implemented only last month, Singapore's law is the first to demand that Facebook publish corrections when directed to do so by the government. The Asia Internet Coalition, an association of internet and technology companies, called the law the "most far-reaching legislation of its kind to date", while rights groups have said it could undermine internet freedoms, not just in Singapore, but elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

In the only other case under the law, which covers statements that are communicated in the country even if they originate elsewhere, opposition political figure Brad Bowyer swiftly complied with a correction request. The penalties range from prison terms of as much as 10 years or fines up to S$1 million ($733,192). ($1 = 1.3639 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Direction will happen very soon, says Varun Badola

Popular TV actor Varun Badola has revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut soon. The actor, who worked with Tigmanshu Dhulia as assistant director in his early films Haasil and Charas, credits the filmmaker for giving him ...

Iraqis keep up anti-regime demos despite PM's vow to quit

Iraqis kept up their anti-government protests in Baghdad and across the south on Saturday, unsatisfied with the prime ministers planned resignation and insisting all corrupted people must step down. Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced...

Sushil Kumar calls for Implementation of 'Sports Code' in the country

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that Sports Code should be implemented to promote sports in the country. I think the Sports Code should come and it should be implemented to promote sports. The way China had done and ...

Hyundai set to export Venue to Latin America, Africa

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it is gearing up to export its compact SUV Venue to various markets including Africa and Latin America. The left hand drive LHD version of Venue is under development and is planned to be exported to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019