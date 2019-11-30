International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP stages walkout in Maha Assembly before floor test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 15:29 IST
BJP stages walkout in Maha Assembly before floor test

The BJP on Saturday staged a walkout from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ahead of the floor test for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, alleging that the business of the House was conducted in violation of the Constitutional norms. The opposition party alleged that it would take up the issue with Governor B S Koshyari.

The BJP also objected to replacing party's Kalidas Kolambkar as the pro tem speaker with NCP's Dilip Walse Patil, saying that such a thing happened for the first time in the history of India as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance scared of losing floor test under a regular Speaker. A special session of the Legislative Assembly was held here on Saturday. However, the BJP MLAs walked out of House after Walse Patil ordered head count on motion of confidence.

"Business is being transacted in the House in violation of the Constitution. The session itself is not in line with the rules. Since the national anthem had been played after the last session, it had ended sine die," BJP's legislature unit leader Devendra Fadnavis told reporters. "Summons was required to be issued through Governor to convene a new session. But that was not to be the case," he alleged.

Fadnavis also charged that the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray and his six ministers, too, was not in line with the rules. "Someone took Balasaheb Thackeray's name, someone took names of (Congress chief) Sonia (Gandhi) ji and (NCP president Sharad) Pawar Saheb's name. The oath has to be taken as mentioned in the pro forma," he added.

On the floor test being conducted on the pro tem Speaker's watch, Fadnavis said it was done so as the government is scared of losing the trust vote under a regular speaker. "They were afraid that their government will collapse if regular Speaker is there...That is why we staged a walk out. We are going to write to the Governor saying the business was not transacted in line with the Constitution," he added.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by the Shiv Sena (56 MLAs), the NCP (54 MLAs) and the Congress (44 MLAs)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held with bullet at IGI Airport 

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, an official said on Saturday. The bullet was detected during the baggage search of traveller Jitender at th...

Soccer-FIFPRO will support Napoli players against "abuse and intimidation"

Napolis decision to fine their team substantial parts of their salaries was unjustified, the world players union FIFPRO said Saturday, adding it was prepared to help make sure the players were not subjected to further abuse and intimidation...

UP: Sambhal rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident.The...

Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019