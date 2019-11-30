International Development News
NDA working towards developing India, empowering lives of 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and continues to work towards developing India.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-11-2019 15:33 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 15:33 IST
NDA working towards developing India, empowering lives of 130 crore Indians: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and continues to work towards developing India. Taking to Twitter to mark the six-month completion of the second term of NDA government, PM Modi wrote, "Inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour".

He also outlined the achievements of the last six months and added, "During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India's unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India". Prime Minister Modi started his second tenure after his swearing-in as the 16th Prime Minister of India on May 30. (ANI)

