Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

TOP STORIES

BOM30 MH-LD FLOOR TEST-WIN Thackeray-led govt passes floor test; BJP MLAs skip voting

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

CAL10 JH-POLL-3RDLD PERCENTAGE J'khand assembly polls: 62.8pc turnout till end of voting

Ranchi: An estimated 62.87 per cent votes were cast when voting ended at 3 pm on Saturday in the first of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence, officials said.

FGN15 UK-BRIDGE-3RDLD SUSPECT London Bridge terrorist was convicted in 2012 for PoK terror training camp plans, LSE bomb plot

London: The man who stabbed and killed two people in the London Bridge terrorist attack on Friday has been identified as a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. By Aditi Khanna

NATION: DEL19 INDOJAPAN-LD PM

PM meets Japan's foreign and defence ministers, says ties with Japan key to stability in Indo-Pacific New Delhi: India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

DEL10 CAB-LD SHAH

HM Amit Shah holds meet with NE CMs, political leaders, civil society on CAB New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussions with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and listened to their views, sources said.

DES13 DL-WOMAN-2NDLD PROTEST

Woman sits on solitary protest outside Parliament over crimes against women New Delhi: A woman, in her mid 20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting over crimes against women, police said.

BOM26 MH-FLOOR TEST-FADNAVIS

Fadnavis objects to Walse Patil's appointment as pro-tem speaker Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday objected to the appointment of NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

BOM9 MH-GANDHI-SPG-SENA

Shiv Sena raises concern over removal of SPG cover of Gandhis Mumbai: Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life.

BOM27 MH-2NDLD-RAJNATH-PAK

Pak waging proxy war as it can't win conventional one: Rajnath Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Pakistan was indulging in a "proxy" war as it had realised that it cannot win a "conventional" one.

DEL11 KHURSHID-ARTICLE 370

Abrogation of Art 370 will have adverse impact: Salman Khurshid New Delhi: The purpose behind the introduction of Article 370 in the Constitution was to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, and an abrogation that "hasn't been thought out through" will only have adverse impact on the region, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday.

DEL12 JAVADEKAR-LD MODI GOVT

Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0: Javadekar New Delhi: Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the repeal of Article 370, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country.

DEL9 PRIYANKA-LD ADITYANATH

Priyanka writes to Yogi, seeks inquiry in girl's death in hostel New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath seeking an urgent inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student, asserting that action in the matter is of utmost importance for safety of girls in the state.

CAL8 WB-GUV-LD EDUCATION

Policy paralysis in West Bengal's higher education system: Guv Kolkata: In a fresh salvo at the TMC government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said there is a "policy paralysis" in the state's higher education system, and that he is not consulted in the affairs of universities despite being the chancellor. By Sudipto Chowdhury & Pradipta Tapadar

FOREIGN: FGN13 NETHERLANDS-4THLD STABBING

Three minors stabbed in The Hague shopping area The Hague: Dutch police were hunting an assailant who stabbed three minors in The Hague's main shopping street as people looked for bargains on Black Friday. (AFP)

FES22 CHINA-INDIA-FORUM

India, China should cooperate closely for realisation of Asian Century: Think-Tanks Forum Beijing: India and China should cooperate regionally and globally and must maintain multi-dimensional relationships for the realisation of an Asian Century, top Indian and Chinese diplomats have agreed here as think-tanks of the two countries deliberated on a range of issues to strengthen the bilateral ties. By K J M Varma

LEGAL:

LGB1 MH-COURT-INDRANI Court to pass order on Indrani's bail plea on Dec 10

Mumbai; The special CBI court here is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on December 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)