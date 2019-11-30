Goa BJP minister rejects Sena's prediction of govt change

A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there would be "big movement" in Goa, BJP leaders here brushed aside the prediction, claiming there was no chance of a split in their party, or change in government. Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs, on Friday had said "you will soon see big movement in Goa where a government is founded on immoral grounds".

Reacting to Raut, Goa Water Resources Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues said on Saturday, "Sena has said an alternate government may be formed in Goa. Raut said a miracle is going to happen. For that, BJP has to split. For BJP to split, it requires 18 out of 27 MLAs which is not possible." The minister expressed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asked the Sena "not to use Goa as a testing laboratory for political experiments". Rodrigues, along with with nine MLAs, had broken away from the Congress and joined the BJP in July this year, in the process giving the latter a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly..

