UK Labour leader calls for investigation after London Bridge attack

Britain's main opposition leader called on Saturday for an investigation and said there were questions for the probation service and parole board after a man who had been convicted on terrorism offenses killed two people at London Bridge. "There's got to be a very full investigation and clearly there's been a disaster," Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told broadcasters.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.

