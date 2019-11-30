UK Labour leader calls for investigation after London Bridge attack
Britain's main opposition leader called on Saturday for an investigation and said there were questions for the probation service and parole board after a man who had been convicted on terrorism offenses killed two people at London Bridge. "There's got to be a very full investigation and clearly there's been a disaster," Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told broadcasters.
Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Britain
- London Bridge
- Labour Party
- Usman Khan
ALSO READ
Britain to call regional elections in Northern Ireland if deadlock continues
China says Britain fuelling protests after HK minister jostled
Britain's Prince Andrew has 'no recollection' of Epstein sex accuser
COLUMN-Britain’s politicians would be wrong to undo rail closures: Kemp
Britain's Prince Andrew denies meeting sex accuser