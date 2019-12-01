PM wishes people of Nagaland on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Nagaland on their statehood day, hoping the state scales new heights in the coming years.

The state was carved out of Assam in 1963.

"This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous. May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

