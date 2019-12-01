International Development News
AP CM directs collectors to tour districts to assess ground

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed all district Collectors to tour their respective districts at least for 15 days a month and also spend a night in a village every week to assess the ground realities. The Chief Minister's Office sent a communique to the Collectors in this connection, noting that Jagan Mohan Reddy was 'unhappy' that the district administrative heads were not adhering to his instructions.

"The Collector is supposed to be the role model officer in the district. It has been brought to the notice of the CM that a few Collectors are not adhering to the instructions of making one night halt per week outside the district headquarters," the communique said.

The Chief Minister also expressed displeasure over most of the Collectors spending more time conducting video conferences with mandal-level officials rather than touring. "The CM is of the view that Collectors are the eyes and ears of the government at the field level and they should be spending more time interacting with beneficiaries directly, rather than taking indirect feedback from officials.

The CM desires that the Collectors should not spend more than two days for conducting videoconferences with mandal officers," the communique added. The Collectors have been asked to ensure no space was left for any criticism and strictly comply with the directive to tour the district for 15 days a month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

