International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 22:46 IST
UPDATE 2-British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in London by a man jailed for terrorism who had been released early. Less than two weeks before Britain heads to the polls, law and order has taken top billing since Usman Khan, wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, killed two people on Friday before being shot dead by police.

Johnson's Conservatives have championed tough police and prison measures, but opponents have criticized them for overseeing almost a decade of cuts to public services. Johnson said if he won the Dec. 12 election, he would invest more in the prison system and toughen sentences.

"I absolutely deplore the fact that this man was out on the street, I think it was absolutely repulsive and we are going to take action," he told BBC interviewer Andrew Marr. He portrayed his rival for prime minister, Jeremy Corbyn, as weak on crime, blaming the Labour Party for a law passed more than a decade ago that provided for some prisoners to be released early automatically.

Johnson said around 74 people convicted of serious offenses had been released under the legislation, and that they were being monitored to prevent any threat to the public. Corbyn, a veteran peace campaigner, said convicted terrorists should "not necessarily" serve their full prison terms.

"It depends on the circumstances, it depends on the sentence, but crucially it depends on what they've done in the prison," he told Sky News.

ELECTION ECHOES

Corbyn said Conservative cuts to community policing and to probation, mental health, youth, and social services could "lead to missed chances to intervene in the lives of people who go on to commit inexcusable acts". "You can't keep people safe on the cheap," he said in a speech.

Khan's attack, which took place on London Bridge, stirred memories of the last election in 2017 when three militants killed eight people and injured at least 48 in the same part of the capital. On Friday, bystanders wrestled Khan to the ground before police shot him dead. The police found no immediate evidence to suggest Khan had been working with others.

The two people killed were Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, police said. Both were graduates involved in a prisoner rehabilitation program that was organizing a conference that Khan was attending, where he chose to start his attack.

Two people remained in hospital in a stable condition on Sunday, while a third left hospital. The attack brought a sombre tone to a rancorous election campaign, which is presenting voters with a stark choice between Labour, with its promise to raise taxes on the rich and businesses to fund a much-expanded state, and the Conservatives' pledge to "get Brexit done" and move on to other issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainpuri SP transferred over delay in probe into death of student

Taking serious cognizance of the delay in the investigation into the death of a student of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued orders for the transfer of the Mainpuri superint...

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

J.J. Watts season might not be over after all. The Houston Texans star defensive end was considered to be done for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in late October. He even took to Twitter to write This game can be beautifu...

UPDATE 2-British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in London by a man jailed for terrorism who had been released early. Less than two weeks before Britain heads...

UPDATE 1-Cameroon Airlines passenger jet comes under fire in northwest

A Cameroon Airlines passenger jet came under fire on Sunday morning while approaching Bamenda airport in the northwest of the country, where separatist insurgents are fighting the army, the airline said in a statement.The scheduled flight f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019