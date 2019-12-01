International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanese army separates rival protests near president palace

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 23:49 IST
Lebanese army separates rival protests near president palace
Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's armed forces have deployed near the presidential palace east of Beirut to prevent friction between rival Lebanese protesters as the stalemate over forming a crisis government continues. Anti-government protesters had called for a rally Sunday outside the Presidential Palace in Baabda to press President Michel Aoun to formally begin the process of forming a new government.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned over a month ago amid nationwide protests accusing the political elite of corruption and mismanagement of the economy. The call prompted a counter-rally by supporters of Aoun who called him a "red line."

Army soldiers formed a human chain to separate the groups on a highway leading to the palace, preventing crashes. Meanwhile, hundreds of anti-government protesters marched toward central Beirut amid a deepening economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Committee to review Trump impeachment report on Monday

The US House Congressional committee will be reviewing the investigation report of President Donald Trumps impeachment inquiry on Monday setting the stage for charges to be filed. The House Select Committee on intelligence, who held a serie...

UPDATE 1-Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By 1800 GMT only 18.6 of 206,553 potential voters had shown up a...

Penguins' Dumoulin out 8 weeks following ankle surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks following surgery Sunday to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle, the team announced Sunday. The seven-year veteran was injured during the firs...

Saudi Arabia releases 11 people questioned over foreign ties -official

Saudi Arabian authorities have released 11 citizens who were detained for several days last month for questioning over suspected links to foreign entities, a Saudi official told Reuters. The new wave of detentions came as the kingdom assume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019