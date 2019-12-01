Mexico growth has disappointed, but wealth is more evenly spread -president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday economic growth had not been what he had hoped for in 2019, but that wealth was now better distributed in the country.

Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist, was speaking on the first anniversary of his assumption of power to a crowd of tens of thousands of supporters in Mexico City's Zocalo central square.

