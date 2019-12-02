TN rural civic polls on Dec 27, 30

The long-awaited elections to rurallocal bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases onDecember 27 and 30, the State Election Commission announced onMonday

The model code of conduct comes into force immediatelyin local bodies that go to elections and the poll notificationwill be issued on December 6, it said

The nominations can be filed from December 6 to December13 and the scrutiny will be taken up on December 16. The lastdate for withdrawal of nominations is December 18. Thecounting of votes will be taken up on January 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)