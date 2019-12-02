Left Menu
Pact between HAL management & striking unions likely on Dec 5: Defence Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:05 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in Rajya Sabha that the strike by trade unions of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was in the process of being called off following meetings between the management and labour unions and a pact in this regard is likely to be signed on December 5. The workers had gone on a strike from October 14 to October 22 to press for their demand of 15 per cent fitment benefit and 35 per cent perks with effect from January 1, 2017 on par with executives. They had resumed work on the direction of the High Court, Singh said during the Question Hour.

"As far as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd strike is concerned, it is in the process of being called off," the Defence Minister said in reply to a supplementary question. "Thirteen rounds of sittings between the management and labour unions have been held. The last meeting was held on November 28 and 29. As far as information received, the management offer has been accepted by the labour unions. The next meeting has been called on December 5 in which an MoU will be signed," he said.

The minister said that the HAL management has negotiated with workmen and trade unions for their wage revision based on government guidelines of November 24, 2017 on wage policy for Central Public Sector Enterprises. The labour union had resumed work after the High Court

judgement but negotiations were on between the management and the labour unions, the Minister said.

The issue of wage revision has been discussed by HAL management in consonance with the statutory provisions and also keeping in mind the interest of the company, employees and nation at large, he added.

