Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may discuss metals tariffs with Trump

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he could speak directly with President Donald Trump after the U.S. leader said he would immediately restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.

Bolsonaro, an avowed fan of Trump who has actively sought closer ties with the U.S. president, said he would also discuss Trump's declaration with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

