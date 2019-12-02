Argentine foreign ministry to negotiate with U.S. over aluminum, steel tariffs -ministry spokesperson

Argentina's Foreign Ministry will begin negotiations with the U.S. State Department following President Donald Trump's decision to restore tariffs on U.S. imports of Argentine steel and aluminum, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Trump said in a tweet earlier on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from both Brazil and Argentina.

