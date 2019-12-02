Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:19 IST
UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.

Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following Trump's early morning post on Twitter that gave no details on the plan. Representatives for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative could not be reached for comment.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries," Trump wrote. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, an avowed Trump fan who has sought closer U.S. ties, said in a local radio interview that he would call his U.S. counterpart, who he was confident would listen to Brazil's concerns.

"Their economy is not comparable with ours, it's many times bigger. I don't see this as retaliation," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview with Brazil's Radio Itatiaia. "I'm going to call him so that he doesn't penalize us ... Our economy basically comes from commodities, it's what we've got. I hope that he understands ...and I'm almost certain he'll listen to us," he said.

Argentine Production Minister Dante Sica said Trump's announcement was "unexpected" and he was seeking talks with U.S. officials. Additionally, Argentina's Foreign Ministry said it will begin negotiations with the U.S. State Department. Trump's tweet also urged the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates so countries "no longer take advantage of our strong dollar. Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed!"

Trump has repeatedly urged the U.S. central bank to lower rates to below zero, but Fed policymakers have been reluctant. Fed policymakers hold their next meeting on Dec 10-11. Pre-market shares in U.S. steelmakers rose on Monday, with United States Steel Corp up 1.2% and AK Steel Holding rising 2.5% before the bell.

In Brazil, steelmakers fell sharply as the market opened but quickly reversed losses. Shares in Brazil's Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA, Usiminas and Gerdau SA were up 1.5%, 1.4% and 0.5% in mid-morning trade, respectively.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index was up 0.9%. The country's currency, the real, initially fell around 0.5% at the open, nearer to last week's record low. But it recovered to trade stronger at 4.2230 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi where he isexpected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and otherleaders on different matters concerning the stateRao left in the evening, official sources saidThe st...

Government takes criticism, responds to it: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed opposition charges about the BJP-led government being insensitive, saying it takes criticism and responds to it. Replying to the debate on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2019, Sitha...

Are we waiting for cyber earthquake before getting our act together, says NCSC

National Cyber Security Coordinator NCSC Lt Gen retd Rajesh Pant on Monday raised concern over the lack of cyber-infrastructure in the country and said are we waiting for a cyber earthquake before getting our act together. As the national c...

Croatian govt and teachers agree gradual pay hike to end strike

The Croatian government and teachers on Monday agreed a pay deal to end industrial action that began in October and included a nationwide strike that has halted all classes in primary and secondary schools since Nov. 19. The teachers will r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019