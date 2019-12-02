Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Giuliani associate due in court in campaign finance case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Giuliani associate due in court in campaign finance case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Monday on campaign finance charges. Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman now living in Florida, and another Giuliani associate, Belarus-born Igor Fruman, were arrested in October on charges of illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians. Both men have pleaded not guilty. Fruman, who is under house arrest in Florida, is not scheduled to appear at Monday's pretrial hearing.

The case against Parnas and Fruman comes as federal prosecutors are examining payments made to Giuliani as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters. Giuliani has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing.

Giuliani has emerged as a central figure in the fast-moving impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused his office for personal political gain by pressing Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served as a director on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Parnas has said he played a key role in connecting Giuliani to Ukrainian officials during Giuliani's investigation into Biden and Hunter.

Current and former U.S. officials have testified that Giuliani carried out a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine. Trump has said the impeachment probe is politically motivated and has called it a witch hunt.

Prosecutors have accused Parnas and Fruman of using a shell company to donate $325,000 to a pro-Trump election committee and of raising money for former U.S. Representative Pete Sessions of Texas as part of an effort, ultimately successful, to have the president remove Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine. Prosecutors said they worked with two other men, Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, in a separate scheme to channel donations from a Russian businessman to U.S. politicians in order to support a proposed marijuana business.

U.S. law forbids politicians from taking foreign donations. Kukushkin and Correia are also charged in the case and are expected to appear at Monday's hearing. Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

A lawyer for Parnas could not be reached for comment. A lawyer for Fruman declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...

Corporate tax cut won't do anything to revive struggling economy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the Central governments proposed corporate tax cut will only help the profitable become more profitable and will not do anything to revive the struggling economy. The corporate tax ...

Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagans U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.The meeting of the youth development also pi...

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelsons participation was announced on Monday, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019