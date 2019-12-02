Two PCR vans in each police station of Hry for immediate assistance: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said two PCR vans will be made available in each police station of the state to provide quick assistance to people, especially women, in need of help. Vij said the police force has been kept on high alert so that no one can carry out any anti-social activity in the state.

"More than 400 vehicles will be purchased soon. Police has been instructed to conduct proper patrolling during evening hours," the minister said. He said dial 100 service will be started soon in the state and a meeting of the police department will be convened at the earliest regarding this.

On opposition attacking the government over a Comptroller Auditor General of India report which was tabled recently in the state assembly, Vij said, "The Public Account Committee will examine the CAG issue after which action will be taken against anyone found guilty." Referring to the CAG report, the Congress on Saturday alleged that a mining scam of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during the previous BJP-led government in the state.

