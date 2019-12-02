Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump says signing Hong Kong bill doesn't make China talks 'better'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says signing Hong Kong bill doesn't make China talks 'better'
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S. legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier but added he believes Beijing still wants a deal with the United States.

"The Chinese are always negotiating," Trump told reporters at the White House as he prepared to depart for a NATO summit in London. "I'm very happy where we are and frankly I could be other places that I could do all by myself and be even happier … but the Chinese want to make a deal. We'll see what happens." Asked how a new U.S. law supporting protesters in Hong Kong impacted trade talks, Trump said: "It doesn't make it better, but we'll see what happens."

Trump last week signed into law congressional bills that back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, prompting China to warn of potential retaliation. On Sunday, news site Axios reported the U.S.-China trade deal was stalled because of Trump signing the measure into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister Puri rejects Cong leader's claim that nearly 40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised

Rejecting the Delhi Congresss claim that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies would not be regularised due to a Central government notification, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said areas having only nine per cent of total populati...

Accused in Namibian fishing corruption scandal withdraw bail application

Two former ministers and four others implicated in Namibias biggest corruption scandal will remain in police custody until Feb. 20 after their lawyers abandoned their bail application on Monday, the prosecuting authority said.Former justice...

Sub-Lieutenant Shivanji becomes navy's first woman pilot

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi of the Indian Navy on Monday became first naval woman pilot and joined operational duties in the presence of top naval officials at its base here. It is a very proud feeling for me. It is a different feeling...being...

Raj Pollution Control Board chairman urges plastic manufacturers to make recycling arrangement

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal on Monday urged plastic manufacturers to make arrangements for its recycling so that single-use plastic is not found scattered on roads. Addressing a meeting on recycling of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019