Had a successful trip to Afghanistan: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Monday said his maiden trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day was very successful. "I loved going to Afghanistan. It was great -- as you know -- we had some good meetings with a lot of people including (Afghanistan President Ashraf) Ghani, you know that, right? And he was terrific. It was great meeting with him," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House.
"But my trip to Afghanistan was very successful," he said responding to a question on his unannounced trip to Afghanistan last week to meet US soldiers stationed in the war-torn country and thank them for their service. During the unannounced visit on Thursday, Trump had a hastily-arranged bilateral meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
On Monday, Trump left the US for the United Kingdom to attend a NATO Summit. Afghanistan is likely to be one of the major issues of discussion at the summit.
