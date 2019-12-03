Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race
US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.
En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defense spending, tweeting: "Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED."
