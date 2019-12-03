Left Menu
Speaker rebukes Union Minister Danve

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday rebuked Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for not paying attention to proceedings of the House. The Speaker's disapproval of the conduct of the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs came during the Question Hour.

When Shiv Sena member Hemant Tukaram Godse asked a supplementary, Danve asked the MP to repeat the question. At this, the Speaker told the minister "Honourable Minister, pay attention to questions, listen carefully".

Birla also directed Godse not to ask the same question by saying, "I will give one more chance, but don't ask the same question". At this, Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha Arvind Sawant went to Godse's seat and tried to brief him on what the Speaker said.

"Mr Sawant, please brief him," Speaker said. When Godse asked another question, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who was sitting along with Danve at the last row, stood up and replied.

As the subsequent supplementary questions were also replied by Paswan, the Speaker told him to give his answers sitting if he wishes. "You can reply being seated if you wish. The House allows you. You have a fracture in the leg," Birla said.

However, Paswan continued to reply the questions standing. The Speaker then repeated: "I am again telling you, if you want, you can reply being seated. Your problem may aggravate".

Earlier, unhappy over the absence of several members in the House after giving names to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the Speaker ruled that those members who give names for supplementaries and remain absent would not be given the chance to ask such questions during the remaining period of the Winter session..

