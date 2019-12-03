Left Menu
Finnish Centre Party says has lost confidence in coalition PM Rinne

  Reuters
  Helsinki
  Updated: 03-12-2019 13:52 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 13:43 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Finland's Centre Party, part of the ruling five-party coalition, said on Tuesday it had lost confidence in Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne, in a move that will likely force him to resign.

"This was the third time we told him, we told him twice yesterday and now," Antti Kurvinen, the party's parliamentary group leader told reporters.

Finnish broadcaster YLE, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier that Rinne would resign later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

