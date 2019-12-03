Chohan's reappointment may convey 'negative message': PTI's Hindu lawmaker

A Hindu lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday slammed the reappointment of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks in March, as Punjab's Information Minister and said the move will convey a "negative message". Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday reappointed Chohan as his Information Minister, nine months after he was sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks that invited intense criticism from senior party leaders and the minority community.

PTI lawmaker Dr. Ramesh Kumar, who had strongly protested over Chohan's controversial remarks, said that a person with a "negative attitude" should not be given the post. "His role as the information minister previously was very negative and his remarks were not acceptable to any good human being, it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister, but this will convey a negative message," Kumar was quoted as saying by The News.

The move "testing an already tested person" shows that at the moment the party lacks people who are better suited for the office, he added. According to a notification on Monday, Chohan will head the information department along with his current portfolio of the Colonies Department.

Chohan had come under severe criticism from senior members of his party, ministers and social media users for his controversial remarks while addressing a gathering on February 24 in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He had apologized for his remarks following intense criticism, saying he was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media not the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious notice of Chohan's 'anti-Hindu' remarks and directed Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar to remove him forthwith, party sources said at the time. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with their Muslim fellows.

