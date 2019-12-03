Left Menu
Development News Edition

A UK Labour government would protect public services in U.S. trade talks - Corbyn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:46 IST
A UK Labour government would protect public services in U.S. trade talks - Corbyn
Image Credit: Wikipedia

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday if his party won an election in just over a week his government would not put any public services on the table in trade talks with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump is in Britain to attend a meeting of the NATO military alliance and Corbyn has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of putting the country's public health service up for grabs in preliminary trade talks. Johnson denies the accusations.

"I very gently, and quite simply but extremely firmly, say this, in any trade deal with the United States with a Labour government, public services will not be put on the table," he told a rally. "Our NHS (National Health Service) will not be put up for sale to anybody."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC junks plea by Mumbai realty developer against NGT order

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed an appeal by a Mumbai real estate developer against the NGT order imposing an interim penalty of Rs 1 crore for damaging environment for project expansion. The National Green Tribunal in its February 11, ...

Security cannot be status symbol; Why this clamour for SPG: Amit Shah in reply to SPG Amendment Bill debate in Rajya Sabha.

Security cannot be status symbol Why this clamour for SPG Amit Shah in reply to SPG Amendment Bill debate in Rajya Sabha....

Swissôtel Kolkata Appoints Jameson Solomon as its New General Manager

KOLKATA, Dec. 3, 2019 PRNewswire -- Swisstel Kolkata, part of Accor group announced the appointment of Jameson Solomon as the new General Manager. A seasoned professional, Solomon has more than two decades of experience in Hotel Management...

Face mask may help overcome breathing problems during sleep: Study

A face mask can improve breathing in people suffering from the condition sleep apnoea, which is related to snoring, according to a study assessing more than 200 patients. The researchers, including those from Imperial College in London, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019