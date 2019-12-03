A UK Labour government would protect public services in U.S. trade talks - Corbyn
British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday if his party won an election in just over a week his government would not put any public services on the table in trade talks with the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump is in Britain to attend a meeting of the NATO military alliance and Corbyn has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of putting the country's public health service up for grabs in preliminary trade talks. Johnson denies the accusations.
"I very gently, and quite simply but extremely firmly, say this, in any trade deal with the United States with a Labour government, public services will not be put on the table," he told a rally. "Our NHS (National Health Service) will not be put up for sale to anybody."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Labour
- Boris Johnson
- Donald Trump
- British
- United States
- NATO
- NHS
ALSO READ
Murray will do 'great job' at Davis Cup, says British captain
British PM Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Andrew scandal
British tourist held for possession of charas in HP
UPDATE 1-British PM Johnson steers clear of Prince Andrew scandal
Boris Johnson hails tea exports to India on election campaign trail