BJP legislators denied discussion on skyrocketing onion prices, stage walkout of Delhi Assembly
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta was marshalled out of the House and his three colleagues staged a walkout after their request for a discussion on the steep increase in onion prices was turned down by the Speaker on Tuesday.
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel accused BJP leader Gupta of allowing a group of 10-15 women inside the assembly to protest against dirty water allegedly being supplied in the national capital, which led to a heated argument between the ruling and opposition members.
Goel said Gupta insulted the dignity of the House and ordered that he be marshalled out when he was adamant to have a discussion on onion price rise.
