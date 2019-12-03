Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra police acting like YSRCP workers, says TDP spokesperson P Anuradha

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday met the Andhra Pradesh Governor to complain against the state police, alleging that the force is acting like YSRCP workers and against the TDP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:14 IST
Andhra police acting like YSRCP workers, says TDP spokesperson P Anuradha
TDP spokesperson P Anuradha speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday met the Andhra Pradesh Governor to complain against the state police, alleging that the force is acting like YSRCP workers and against the TDP. According to TDP spokesperson P Anuradha, they were attacked even though the police were informed of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati visit.

"We complained to the governor about the attitude of the police. The police is saying they are showing no discrimination but their deeds are speaking differently. They are behaving like YSRCP workers rather than like an individual body. They are not following the democratic policies," said P Anuradha. "The police have seized the buses used in Chandrababu's Amaravati visit and have detained the drivers. We are not going to take this and will take this to the maximum extent," the spokesperson added.

TDP on December 2 had written a letter to Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging that Andhra Pradesh police is acting at the "behest of ruling YSRCP dispensation and is disrupting the programmes of TDP and diluting the security of party president". "The Andhra Pradesh police at the behest of ruling YSRCP Party is time and again trying to disturb the programs of Telugu Desam Party. The police is foisting false cases against TDP leaders and workers while supporting the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders/activists," read the letter from the TDP state president K. Kala Venkat Rao to Union Home Secretary, MHA.

Earlier in the day, seven persons were injured when supporters of TDP and YSR Congress Party clashed with each other in Srikakulam during a meeting for the social audit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia wants deals on arms control and nuclear, says U.S. Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Russia wanted to agree on deals on arms control and nuclear and that he was willing to bring China into those either now or later.In Britain for a meeting of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, T...

Lanka Prez Gotabaya slams predecessors; calls speedy probe into Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankas new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed a committee inquiring the Easter Sunday terror attacks to expedite their probe, identify those responsible for the attacks and bring them before the law even as he slammed his prede...

Myanmar army shelling kills woman, two infants in Rakhine - lawmaker

Shelling by Myanmars military killed a woman and two infants, and wounded six others in Rakhine State on Monday, according to residents and a lawmaker in the town of Mrauk U, where security forces are fighting against an ethnic militant gro...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019