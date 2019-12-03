Trump warns EU to "shape up" over trade and NATO
U.S. President Donald Trump said things would get very tough with the European Union unless the bloc shapes up over trade and NATO. "The European Union (is) treating the United States very, very unfairly on trade," Trump said at a meeting with the head of NATO in London. "The deficit for many, many years has been astronomical with the United States and Europe in their favour. I'm changing that and I'm changing it very rapidly.
"It's not right to be taken advantage of on NATO and also then to be taken advantage of on trade, and that's what happens. We can't let that happen. "We're talking to the European Union about trade and they have to shape up or otherwise things are going to get very tough."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- European Union
- NATO
- Europe
- London
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump says he will consider testifying in impeachment hearing
Carl Reaich appointed as next Ambassador to European Union
Indian Railways, European Union agree to work on gains made by seminar
UPDATE 1-On Hong Kong streets, protesters say "Thank you" to Donald Trump
President Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him: Counsel