WB assembly adjourned for two days as bills slated to be

In an unprecedented development, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee Tuesday adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the assembly are yet to get the nod of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The House will remain adjourned till December 5, Banerjee said in the Assembly.

The House will again start the session from December 6 at 11 am, he said. "The House will be adjourned for two days. The bills which were scheduled to be placed won't be tabled as they are yet to receive the nod of the governor.

"We had sent those bills for printing but can't place them in the Assembly as they are yet to get the nod," Banerjee said. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is at loggerheads with the TMC government on a number of issues.

Last week he had hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and not briefing him regularly. Dhankhar had also slammed Speaker Biman Banerjee for "violating protocol"..

