Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at BJP, says ruling party does not allow House to function

Raking up the issue of onion price hike, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not allowing the House to function properly alleging that the government does not want to face issues related to common people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:57 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at BJP, says ruling party does not allow House to function
Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Raking up the issue of onion price hike, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not allowing the House to function properly alleging that the government does not want to face issues related to common people. "Onion is being sold at the rate of Rs 130-150 per kilogram. The government has started its import. If it was done earlier, there would not be an issue like this today. Farmers get only Rs 9 per kilogram for their produce... When we tried to raise the issue of middlemen which is responsible for high onion prices, the ruling party members started shouting," Chowdhury told reporters here.

"The Ruling party does not allow House to function. Where will we go as the House is the place where we can put forward the issues related to common people? The government does not want to face those issues," he said. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar after question hour with Congress members raising the issue of the steep rise in prices of onions and BJP members asking MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to apologise for his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The din started soon after Chowdhury, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, raised the issue of price rise and said "markets were on fire". He said the price of onions had risen steeply and its price in the market was far more than the import price of the commodity. He claimed the price was selling at "Rs 130 per kg, Rs 140 per kg" and said that the government should apologize to people (on price rise of onion). However, he was interrupted by BJP members who were seeking apology for his remarks pertaining to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chowdhury had made remarks against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman and added that he should be allowed to speak only after he apologises. The BJP has been asking Chowdhury to apologise for calling Prime Minister and Home Minister "infiltrators" and demanded that he should withdraw his "nirbala" remarks about Sitharaman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-UniCredit offers investors $2.2 bln buyback as staff face further cuts

UniCredit promised 8 billion euros 9 billion in dividends and share buybacks on Tuesday in a bid to revive its sickly share price, although profit at Italys top bank will barely grow despite plans to shed 9 of its staff. Like other European...

After hat-trick of draws, Odisha eye win against Bengaluru

Odisha FC would look to break their string of draws with a victory when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Josep Gombaus side come into this tie after playing out three succe...

13 convicted for money-laundering in India till now: Govt

A total of 13 persons were convicted under the anti-money-laundering law, implemented about 14 years ago, in the country till now, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a writte...

BoI campaign aims Rs 10 trillion total biz by Sep 2020

The Bank of India organised a campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday as a part of its efforts to achieve Rs 10 trillion total business by September next year. As a part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, the bank informed its customers about its var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019