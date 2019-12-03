Left Menu
Karnataka: Cong to file complaint against CM for urging Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters to support BJP

Congress on Tuesday said that it would file a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the alleged violation of poll code by urging Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP in the by-polls.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Tuesday said that it would file a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the alleged violation of poll code by urging Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP in the by-polls. Addressing a press conference here, Congress' state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the party will also lodge a complaint against state Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

"BS Yediyurappa has asked the people who belong to Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP. This is a serious offence under Section 125 and 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," he said. "We will file a case against BSY and Law Minister Madhu Swamy for the violation of Model Code of Conduct," the Congress leader added.

"Why should they make candidates withdraw their nomination? BSY's son himself discussed with the candidate of Hirekerur and managed him to take back his nomination," alleged Rao. He also alleged the BJP was trying to poach Congress MLAs in the state.

"I am giving you a warning. If you (BJP) again start Operation Kamala, the people of the state will teach you a good lesson. They have approached many of our MLAs already," he said. By-poll to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on December 5 from 7 am to 6 pm. The by-election will take place in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, KR Pura, Yashwanthapura, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, Hoskote, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, KR Pete, and Hunsu.

The counting of votes would take place on December 9. On Monday, Janata Dal-Secular filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the Chief Minister for allegedly urging people to vote only for the Lingayat candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

