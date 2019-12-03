Shiv Sena MLA Adbul Sattar hails Pawar for rejecting PM Modi's offer to ally with BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Tuesday hailed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer to ally with BJP, saying he worked as a sculptor in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. "Sharad Pawar's decision was very important for people of Maharashtra and for the alliance. By rejecting PM Modi's offer, he acted as a sculptor in bringing all three parties together," he said.

During an interview with a TV channel, the NCP chief on Monday said that the Prime Minister, during a meeting at Parliament last month, had asked him to ally with the BJP and be a part of the government at the Centre and Maharashtra. Sattar said that Pawar decided to remain with the Sena and the Congress as he "knew that BJP won't let him work in Maharashtra".

He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government will complete its full tenure of five years and warned against anyone trying to topple the government. "This government will work for five years and no one should try to break this government," he said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed weeks after politically uncertainty which arose from the Sena insistence for equal power-sharing the new government with the BJP last month. (ANI)

