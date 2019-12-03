Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press watchdogs call for EU to act over Hungary media curbs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:38 IST
Press watchdogs call for EU to act over Hungary media curbs
Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary has stifled its independent media and imposed a level of control over journalists that is unprecedented in an EU country, according to a joint report from six international press watchdogs that calls on EU leaders to take action.

The report was compiled ahead of a meeting next week at which EU leaders will discuss punishing Hungary for eroding democratic norms under maverick Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "The Hungarian government has systematically dismantled media independence, freedom and pluralism, distorted the media market and divided the journalistic community in the country, achieving a degree of media control unprecedented in an EU member state," the report says.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs rejected the criticisms in a posting on Twitter. "Fact: TV outlet with the largest audience, news portal with the largest readership, largest weekly (are) clearly pro-opposition," Kovacs wrote. "But the report says: opposition media under constant threat, being muted. What?"

Hungary and Poland's ruling nationalist parties have tightened control over the media, academics, courts and advocacy groups, spurring the European Parliament to launch a so-called Article 7 legal process against both the EU countries. The European Council, which brings together leaders of EU member states, will hold a hearing with EU affairs ministers on Dec. 10 to discuss the proceedings against both countries.

Ahead of that meeting, the six organizations, which include the International Press Institute (IPI), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), sent a fact-finding mission to Hungary last month. "Hungary's situation does not get the attention it should," IPI deputy director and mission leader Scott Griffen told Reuters. "It is important that the EU public and its institutions understand what is going on in Hungary."

The report said some prominent independent outlets remained in Hungary, but their market weight was dwarfed by pro-government publications. It said Budapest has "a clear strategy to silence the critical press (and operate) a pro-government media empire as a vast propaganda machine".

Critics say that under Orban, state media have become an obedient mouthpiece of his Fidesz party, while the rest of the media landscape is dominated by a conglomerate created by pro-Fidesz businessmen. Orban's government has denied undermining press freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

A German court on Tuesday annulled a de facto export ban that had prevented arms manufacturer Rheinmetall from exporting armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, saying German authorities had not followed correct procedures.In November last year,...

ANALYSIS-'Missed his moment': opposition corruption scandal undermines Venezuela's Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos faltering efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro are facing a new challenge in the form of an influence-peddling scandal that has left disillusioned Venezuelans wondering if Guaidos moment has pas...

Three traffic officers suspended over alleged corruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended three traffic officers over alleged corruption here. The officers have been identified as Sub Inspector SI Ram Babu of Saifabad Traffic Police Station, Home Guard HG K An...

Pakistan appoints permanent representative to OIC

Pakistan on Tuesday announced the appointment of its first permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to further deepen cooperation with the member countries. The Pakistan Foreign Office FO said the newly-appointed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019