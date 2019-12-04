Left Menu
Indian-origin Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 US presidential race

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. The sudden and surprising announcement by Harris, 55, came during a call with her campaign staffers on Tuesday. She plans to release a video soon.

Harris, whose is of mixed Indian and African heritage, had been polling poorly in recent week. A latest poll released on Monday saw her dropping down to a mere three per cent, reflecting that her campaign was struggling to make traction ahead of what is being viewed as one of the most polarised elections in American history.

Harris was among first major Democratic Party leaders to announce her presidential run in last January, which was attended by a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters. While she made an impressive performance during her first Democratic party debate against former vice president Joe Biden, she had not been faring well during the subsequent debates.

In the last debate, she entered into a verbal dual with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, another Democratic presidential aspirant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

