Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Elon Musk arrives at Los Angeles courthouse in defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 02:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 02:20 IST
UPDATE 3-Elon Musk arrives at Los Angeles courthouse in defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

Billionaire Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk went on trial on Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit brought by a British man who accuses Musk of falsely branding him a pedophile in a Twitter message last year. Musk was seen walking into the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles around midday after the jury was selected.

Jurors will consider whether Musk, whose Twitter habits have long been under a microscope, owes British rescue diver Vernon Unsworth punitive and other damages for harming his reputation by calling him "pedo guy." Unsworth sued Musk in September 2018, two months after playing a leading role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from the flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave.

Prospective jurors were quizzed for possible bias, including whether they could be fair to billionaires, like Musk, or people who lived in Thailand, like Unsworth. One man was quickly excused after saying he was interviewing for a job with Tesla, while two women were dismissed after saying they followed Musk's tweets and could not be impartial.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson is scheduled to last about five days. Musk is expected to testify in his own defense. He has apologized, saying "pedo guy" was a common insult in South Africa where he grew up. With 29.8 million followers, Musk has made his Twitter account a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.

While the case does not involve Tesla, investors and regulators have expressed concerns about some of Musk's tweets. Unsworth's case is among the last issues hanging over Musk from a turbulent 2018 and early 2019, when he regularly clashed with Wall Street and short sellers as Tesla struggled with production problems.

The Unsworth episode began after Musk offered a mini-submarine from his SpaceX rocket company to help with the cave rescue. Unsworth went on CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was completed, belittling the offer as a "PR stunt" and saying Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called him a "pedo guy." Unsworth has denied Musk's accusation.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent, which does not require an intent to defame. Unsworth must prove the tweets were false, that Musk did not use reasonable care to determine if they were true, and that people reasonably understood them to mean he was a pedophile.

The case against Musk got a boost when Wilson last month said Unsworth's sudden fame from the rescue did not make him a "public figure," meaning he did not need to show that Musk acted with "actual malice" when posting his tweets. Lawyers for Musk have said the tweets were opinion, not statements of fact, and that Unsworth knew of no one who thought he was a pedophile based on them.

They have also said Unsworth sought to profit from his role in the rescue and provoked Musk's response by suggesting on CNN that Musk did not care about the lives of the trapped boys. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners

During his election campaign in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to shake up global trade and bring down Americas growing trade deficits. Now relationships with all but one of the United States top ten 2018 trading partners has be...

UPDATE 2-Talks between Colombia strike committee, government end without advances

Talks between the Colombian government and the unions and student organizations that are planning major protests this week ended without advances on Tuesday, as the country prepares for its third national strike since late November. Hundred...

HuffPost Maghreb closes 6 years after launch

Rabat, Dec 4 AFP The North Africa edition of US news site HuffPost, covering Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, announced its closure, six years after it launched. As of December 3rd, HuffPost Maghreb will no longer be publishing content, the si...

Nets G Irving (shoulder) to miss next two games

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss at least two more games as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Irving has not played since Nov. 14, and coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Irving will miss games Wednesday in Atlanta a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019