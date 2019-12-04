Left Menu
Asaduddin Owaisi to address mega rally in Kolkata in January,

  Updated: 04-12-2019 11:24 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be addressing a mega rally in Kolkata in January ahead of the civic polls in West Bengal, with an eye on the 2021 assembly elections, a party leader said. The party has sought permission from the authorities to organise the rally in the second week of January at the Brigade Parade Grounds, state president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Zameerul Hasan told PTI.

"We have already sent a letter to the authorities seeking a suitable date in the second week of January for the rally. Asaduddin Owaisi will be the main speaker," he said. After the rally, the Hyderabad MP's brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, and other senior leaders of the AIMIM would tour different districts of the state to strengthen the party's organisation, he said.

The announcement of the rally at Brigade Parade Grounds, which has been witness to several historic political gatherings, comes days after a war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Owaisi, after the chief minister warned the people against "minority extremism", in an obvious attack on the AIMIM. Owaisi was quick to hit back, saying Muslims in the state are ranked "worst" on development indicators.

Owaisi recently said his party has been working in the state for a year-and-a-half and will contest the next assembly elections. The AIMIM has been holding small meetings in minority-dominated areas of the city and across the state for the past few months.

The political landscape of the state may go for a change with the AIMIM deciding to contest the assembly polls, signalling the advent of a new player in a hugely polarised arena where Banerjee's TMC holds sway over Muslim votes..

