Congress seeks CBI probe into schoolgirl's death in Mainpuri
The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of a girl student in Mainpuri.
The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of a girl student in Mainpuri. "Congress demands a CBI investigation into the death of the schoolgirl in Mainpuri," State Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra said at a press conference here.
"The same political party in power in the state as well as at the Centre. Why has a CBI inquiry not been ordered?" she asked "An investigation revealed that the girl was raped. A CBI inquiry should be done so that the truth can come out," she said
The Congress leader also demanded that Rs 1 crore should be given the family of the deceased girl as ex-gratia. "We demand Rs one crore for the kin of the girl," Mishra said. The state government recommended a CBI inquiry in the case on September 27 but the CBI has not taken any decision on it.
In a case reported on September 16, the victim, a student of Class XI, allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and left a note claiming that she was being harassed by fellow hostel mates. The father of the girl had lodged a complaint against the principal, hostel warden and a boy after which the police registered a case of murder and rape under the POCSO Act.
Police in their preliminary investigation found that three years ago a student accused her of stealing snacks. After which, at the behest of the hostel warden, about 48 students slapped her one by one to teach her a lesson. The government on Sunday removed Mainpuri SP for not taking appropriate action in the case and has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death. (ANI)
