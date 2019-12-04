Extremely relieved, says Karti after Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case

Soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, his son Karti Chidambaram said that he is extremely relieved that his father is back home after 106 days. "I am very happy that he is going to be back home. I am extremely relieved," Congress MP Karti told ANI here.

Chidambaram, also an MP, will also be attending Parliament session tomorrow, said Karti. His comments came after a bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram.

The top court said that Chidambaram should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. The court also barred him from giving press interviews or making public statements in connection with this case. Chidambaram was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of same amount and said that he can't travel abroad without the court's permission.

Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)