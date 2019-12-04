Left Menu
Evidence suggests health is on table in UK-U.S.trade talks - Labour's McDonnell

  04-12-2019
All the evidence the opposition Labour Party has suggests that Britain's public health service is on the table in trade negotiations with the United States, its finance policy chief, John McDonnell, said on Wednesday. With just over a week before Britain votes in a national election, Labour is pushing its suggestion that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "sell off" the National Health Service (NHS) - a charge the British leader denies.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the NHS would not be on the table, he said: "All the evidence that we've seen has demonstrated objectively that it is. Donald Trump has a passing relationship with reality and truth sometimes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

