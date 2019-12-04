Kerala: KSU protest in T'puram turns violent, police controls situation

Kerala Students Union (KSU) march to the University College here on Wednesday turned violent and police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. National Students Union (NSU) secretary Nagesh Kariappa led the protest. Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also participated in it.

The protest was held against the attack on a KSU worker allegedly by the Students Federation of India (SFI) workers on November 27. Later on November 29, KSU state president KM Abhijith was attacked near University College allegedly by SFI workers. The KSU's demand is the arrest of SFI workers who had attacked KM Abhijith and other KSU workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)