Maha: Astik Kumar Pande new commissioner of Aurangabad

Astik Kumar Pande has been appointed as the new municipal commissioner of Aurangabad in central Maharashtra. Additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the transfer orders, an official said here on Wednesday.

Pande, who was earlier Beed collector, replaces Nipun Vinayak, who was on leave since October-end. Prerna Deshbhratar, Commissioner for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, will be the new collector of Beed.

Pande told PTI that he will take charge as Aurangabad commissioner by next Monday..

