Marandi promises better healthcare facilities

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday promised free education to the poor and better healthcare facilities at all levels, if his party forms government in the state after the elections. Marandi, who had quit the BJP and formed JVM-P more than a decade ago, said if voted to power the party would also ensure good roads, drinking water and jobs to local people.

Addressing a poll meeting at Jagannathpur Assembly segment in support of party candidate Mangal Singh Bobango, the former chief minister said, "If you help us forming the government, we will ensure two health workers in every panchayat, doctors in block hospitals and free treatment of terminal diseases for the poor." "If our party forms the government, we will make an Act that will ensure jobs to local people and the displaced. Children from the poor family background will be provided free education even for an engineering course," Marandi said and appealed to the people to vote for his party.

Jagannathpur is among the 20 constituencies going for the second of the five-phase polling on December 7..

