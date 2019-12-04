Haryana: ED seals property belonging to OP Chautala in Panchkula
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed a property here belonging to former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed a property here belonging to former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. Earlier in the day, the agency raided and sealed Chautala's farmhouse in Teja Khera, Sirsa.
Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala are serving a jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case. On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused in the teachers' recruitment scam case.
Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala's then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others. A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000.
The father-son duo, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013, by the trial court. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
