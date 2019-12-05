Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Mexican official flags progress on USMCA, says drug protections to ease

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 01:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 01:08 IST
UPDATE 3-Mexican official flags progress on USMCA, says drug protections to ease

Mexico's government said on Wednesday that progress was being made toward revising a new North American trade pact, and that protections for biologic drugs will be sharply reduced under it, in what would be a setback for U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Mexico approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) earlier this year, but U.S. ratification has been held up by Democratic lawmakers pressing the Trump administration to make changes to the deal, including on drug protections.

Following nearly four hours of talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, Mexico's top negotiator for the USMCA, Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade, said he believed a deal was closer than it had been. He told reporters there were still two or three tough questions that needed to be resolved, floating the possibility of thrashing out an accord in the coming days.

"But there are things we can't accept," he said. Among the most contentious issues under discussion is how to ensure that Mexico raises its labor standards.

Democrats have pressed to get stricter enforcement of new Mexican labor rules enshrined in the deal by proposing that inspectors supervise their implementation. Mexico has firmly rejected that proposal, although Seade said last week that tweaks could be made to how labor disputes are handled to facilitate an accord.

Separately, in a column for Mexican newspaper El Universal, Seade said "very high protection" for biologic drugs will be "eased drastically" in changes under discussion for the USMCA. Seade said he could not provide more details for now on the modifications. But U.S. Democratic lawmakers have described as a "giveaway" a provision under USMCA that would grant 10 years of data exclusivity for makers of biologic medicines, arguing that it will lead to higher prices for consumers.

Mexican business groups have bristled against the Democrat labor market plan as an attempt to make the country less attractive to investment, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday Mexico would not accept it. In the column, Seade said there would be no inspectors.

The USMCA is due to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to scrap if it was not overhauled. Seade said in his column that existing flaws in NAFTA's dispute resolution mechanisms would be fixed in the adjustments currently being made to USMCA.

He told reporters in Washington he had held meetings through the weekend in Mexico with Lopez Obrador and business groups to address outstanding USMCA issues. Speaking in Mexico City, Carlos Salazar, the head of Mexico's powerful CCE business lobby, said he was hopeful that Seade could broker an agreement before Dec. 20. Failing that, there could still be a deal in early January, he said.

(Writing by Dave Graham Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Sharay Angulo in Mexico City Editing by Sonya Hepinstall, Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019