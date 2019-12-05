Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says he would consider Harris for vice presidential slot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:42 IST
Biden says he would consider Harris for vice presidential slot
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A day after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid, former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination, said on Wednesday he would consider her as a potential running mate.

Biden, with whom Harris clashed during a Democratic debate earlier this year, praised her after a campaign event in Ames, Iowa. "Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be," Biden told reporters, according to a video posted by CBS News. "I talked to her yesterday. She's solid. She can be the president one day herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice."

Biden and Harris had a contentious exchange over forced busing in public schools in the first Democratic debate in Miami in June. It was a standout moment for Harris, who saw her fortunes briefly rise in her party's contest for the right to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in next year's election. But any rift appears to have been closed. Biden praised Harris effusively on Tuesday after she dropped out. Harris was close friends with Biden's son Beau, before he died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that "of course I would" consider Harris to be his running mate. Earlier this year, Harris, 55, was viewed as a prime contender in the crowded Democratic presidential field. But organizational and financial woes, along with her struggles to make a compelling case for her candidacy, derailed her campaign.

The U.S. senator from California could potentially bring much to a ticket. A former prosecutor, state attorney general and only the second black woman elected to the Senate, she is still considered a rising star within the party. After Harris' exit, 15 Democrats are left to battle for the party's nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Mexico sees progress in talks to revise USMCA, says drug protections to ease

Mexicos government said on Wednesday progress was being made toward revising a new North American trade pact that will sharply reduce protections for biologic drugs, in what will be a setback for U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Mexico approv...

UPDATE 1-Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and improving service, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Government departments will be cut to 14 from Feb. 1, 2020, down f...

Rugby-Folau settlement was a "commercial decision" - RA boss

Rugby Australia RA boss Raelene Castle has defended the governing bodys settlement with Israel Folau as a commercial decision and necessary to avoid the cost and distraction of testing its inclusion policy in court. RA and Folau announced o...

US first lady wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son

US First Lady Melania Trump has publicly rebuked a scholar who used her 13-year-old sons name to make a point during an impeachment hearing against the president. Constitutional law professor Pamela Karlan invoked Barron Trump, the son of D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019