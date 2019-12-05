Ramdas Athawale demands separate university for SC students

Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale has requested Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to build an exclusive university for Scheduled Caste students. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal is our good friend. Right now he is the HRD minister. Yesterday I met him for 30 minutes. I have given him one memorandum and have demanded that there should be a university for the scheduled castes. He has given me assurance on the same."

"I have requested Pokhriyal to build a university similarly like the one in Madhya Pradesh for the Scheduled Tribes," he added. He further said that he has also asked for a reservation for SC students in private and deemed universities.

Athawale said that he has requested Pokhriyal to build a university similar to the one in Madhya Pradesh made by the government. (ANI)

