Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital

In a statement from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah Tutu said he had been admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for a stubborn infection.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital
“The Archbishop has been hospitalized several times over the past few years for the treatment of a similar condition,” said the statement. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to the hospital.

In a statement from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah Tutu said he had been admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for a stubborn infection.

"The Archbishop has been hospitalized several times over the past few years for the treatment of a similar condition," said the statement.

Earlier this year, Tutu and his wife were in high spirits when they cast their special votes in the 2019 General Election at their Milnerton home.

Well-known around the world for his anti-apartheid activism, Tutu, who turned 87 last year and is now retired, has kept away from public life in recent times.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has for over two decades battled with prostate cancer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

At 50, Europe's oldest nuclear plant not ready to retire

Beznau Switzerland, Dec 5 AFP Europes oldest functioning nuclear reactor, at Switzerlands Beznau plant, will turn 50 next week -- a lifespan deemed dangerously long by environmentalists who are demanding that it be shut down immediately. C...

Parliament does not owe Eskom R17 000

Reports that Parliament owes Eskom R17 000 are erroneous.It was incorrectly stated on Tuesday at a meeting of Parliaments Standing Committee on Public Accounts Scopa, during the presentation by the Deputy Director-General of the Department ...

Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga

After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing womens undergarments from a school teachers house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, ...

UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. All the five men...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019