Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election
Israel's foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next week's British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader. "I won't meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won't be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism...I hope the other side wins," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio.
Labour Party spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan)
