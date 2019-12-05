Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:50 IST
Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

Israel's foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next week's British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader. "I won't meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won't be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism...I hope the other side wins," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio.

Labour Party spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Basic Education denies news of offering fake matric certificates

The Basic Education Department DBE has distanced itself from a fake social media page purporting to offer genuine matric certificates at a cost of R1 500. It is important that the department alert members of the public to this as it threate...

States should come up with action plan to curb digital banking fraud: LS speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the states should come up with an action plan to curb the rising incidents of digital banking frauds in the country after a Member of Parliament raised the issue in the House. Raising the issue du...

Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

The change came swiftly this week for the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was dismissed just five days before a Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons.Neither team is in line to change its fortunes in regard to the big p...

AnSem, a Cyient Company, Joins the Arm Approved Design Partner Program

&#160;Cyient,&#160;a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that&#160;AnSem, a Cyient Company, has been selected to join the ArmApproved Design Partner program. The Arm Approved Design Partner program is a glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019