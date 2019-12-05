Left Menu
Development News Edition

From small industries to IT sector, all suffering from scarcity in India: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there was a scarcity in all aspects of the Indian economy and the citizens are 'scared' and not sure about what to do in the current situation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:02 IST
From small industries to IT sector, all suffering from scarcity in India: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at an event in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there was a scarcity in all aspects of the Indian economy and the citizens are 'scared' and not sure about what to do in the current situation. "The word 'bhukha' means hungry, and it can be said about the situation of the industries from medium to big level, the business, the banks, and the IT sector, everywhere there is a scarcity. The unemployment, poverty are on the rise and so is the price of onions. Only Hindu-Muslim politics which is divide-rule policy will not help," Banerjee said at an event here.

"Even with banks, we keep all our money there but they say you cannot withdraw more than a lakh. Everybody is scared, nobody is thinking about tomorrow. If one looks at the GDP, he will find that the economy is in a dangerous position," she added. Banerjee further launched an attack on the central government by saying, "I was criticized for not increasing the rail fare when I was the Minister for Railways, but see what is happening today, they want to sell the rail, Air India. Unemployment is going to be a big disaster in India, but I am happy that our state has managed to recuse the high unemployment rate."

Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at the current 5.15 percent level but revised gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 5 percent from 6.1 percent for the current financial year 2019-20. Despite easy monetary and fiscal policy, the economy slowed to 4.5 percent in the July to September quarter from 5 percent growth in the April to June quarter.

In the previous fiscal year 2018-19, the GDP grew by only 6.8 percent, according to government data. This was mainly due to weak household spending, muted corporate investments, and a crippling slowdown in manufacturing and construction activity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala State Job Portal to hold employment fair on Dec 7

KeralaState Job Portal, a unique single window facility for job-seekers and employers developed by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence KASE, is conducting a job fair in association withDe Paul Institute of Science Technology DiST at DiST ...

SC agrees to hear K N Govindacharya's plea for live streaming of Art 370 hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharyas plea seeking live streaming of Constitution bench hearing of batch of pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench of Chief Justice S...

Thomas Cook effect: Drop in foreign tourist arrivals in Goa

The number of foreigners arriving in Goa in the ongoing tourism season has come down by around 30 per cent compared to 2018 due to reduction in frequency of chartered flights, said an umbrella body of tour and travel operators on Thursday. ...

Tear gas on French streets: Intense protests rise against pensions reforms

HIGHLIGHTSFrance is witnessing one of the biggest public sector strikes in decades on Thursday.Protesters are calling on Macron to abandon plans to overhaul Frances generous pension system.Macron wants to simplify Frances unwieldy pension s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019